Meet Katie Porter's Fascist Opponent Nick Taurus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 23:05 Hits: 12

Katie Porter's town hall was disrupted by a new challenger who is emblematic of today's Republican party -- fascist, vocal, and violent. Nick Taurus is a special kind of fascist who trained for his current crusade in hard-right Hungary. A self-professed American nationalist and Roman Catholic, he used hard-right brownshirt tactics to interrupt a family event and town hall meeting. Taurus was so disruptive he caused fights at a town hall event on Sunday Porter had structured as a family event. Children were with their parents in the park, according to the Los Angeles Times. Taurus called his fellow fascists to confront Porter on his Instagram account, where he wrote, “Katie Porter is a far-left ideologue supported by Bay Area academics, the billionaire class and foreign lobbies! Her America Last policies are awful for the 45th district and we intend to voice our displeasure.” And so they came. And they were so rude, vicious and violent that a scuffle broke out that had to be broken up by police. Taurus led a chant at one point of "America first! America first!" before asking members of the audience if they were from America, according to the Times. Later, Taurus posted video, along with this gem on his Instagram: "Porter Supporters are deranged, dysgenic, freaks, TOTAL ANIMALS! We will not cower from the globalists, even when outnumbered."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/meet-katie-porters-fascist-opponent-nick