Trump’s Team Kraken Is Taking It On the Chin In Sanctions Hearing

Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for the Eastern District of Michigan is holding a hearing Monday morning on whether or not to sanction some of the loudest propagators of the most brazenly absurd conspiracy theories around the 2020 election. Judge Parker denied a request from attorneys Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and others to have an attorney represent them at the hearing. So, on Monday, the pro-Trump attorneys who sought to cast doubt over the 2020 results are appearing over Zoom regarding a measure of accountability over conspiracies about a stolen election.

