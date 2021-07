Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 18:54 Hits: 20

A former NFL player has announced that he’s challenging Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) in the state’s GOP primary.Jake Bequette, who played football at the University of Arkansas, went on to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and then joined...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562574-former-nfl-player-challenging-boozman-in-arkansas-gop-primary