Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:25 Hits: 19

The Texas House Democratic Caucus has confirmed that Democrats have fled the state in an effort to block Republican voting restrictions from advancing in a special legislative session.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1015395023/democratic-lawmakers-in-texas-have-left-the-state-to-try-to-block-voting-restric