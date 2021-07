Articles

Texas House Democrats announced Monday that they've left the state in a second attempt to block controversial GOP legislation that critics have slammed as voter suppression.

(Image credit: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1015315950/texas-democrats-leave-state-in-effort-to-block-gop-voting-restrictions