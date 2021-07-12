The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAIL: Tim Pawlenty Tries Both Siderism On CPAC 'Goofballs'

Here's former Minnesota Governor, failed 2012 presidential candidate, and retired Big Bank lobbyist Tim Pawlenty is, for some reason, seeking relevance, and so during the Summer lull he did an utterly ridiculous 'both sides' dance on CNN, in which he effectively said that the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters attending the CPAC conference were exactly the same as "goofballs" on the Left. Thank the gods for Brianna Keilar, who asked the question we always demand of both siderists: NAME ONE. "Can you name any?" Why no, Tim Pawlenty can't name any left-wing "goofballs" who attended a major liberal conference at which a Democratic former president spoke. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama don't speak at conferences where "Antifa" (really, Tim?) has a presence. But Donald Trump spoke at CPAC, and there in the audience and "providing security" (?) were Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

