Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 16:45 Hits: 15

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, on Sunday expressed his dismay when asked about audience members at the Conservative Political Action Conference cheering on COVID-19 vaccine refusal.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/5xz1yDW39OE/fauci-cpac-crowd-covid-vaccine-refusal