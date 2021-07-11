The Incitement Continues

Articles

Earlier this morning President Trump insisted that the January 6th insurrection actually amounted to a "lovefest between the Capitol Police and the people who walked down to the Capitol." He also continued his effort to incite a lynch mob to take revenge on the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt and as she broke into the House Speaker's lobby and demanded the release of all January 6th arrestees.

