Ben Carson: Welfare 'Hurt Black Communities' More Than Slavery

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested on Sunday that the modern U.S. government has undermined Black families more than legalized slavery ever did. Carson made the remarks during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "When you look at what the Black community has been through," Carson said, "go all the way back to slavery. It was the family, the strong family units and the faith in God that got people through that, that got people through Jim Crow, through severe segregation, through all the difficulties." "But what really had a negative impact was when the government came along said, 'There, there, you poor little thing, I'm going to take care of all your needs,'" he continued, "and started implementing policies that were destructive to the family formation." "Those are the things that have hurt the Black communities the most," Carson insisted. Watch the video below from CPAC. Ben Carson suggests Black families were stronger during slavery pic.twitter.com/o9URTjDQJk — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 11, 2021

