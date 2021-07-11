The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CPAC Hosts Alex Berenson — Ace COVID Vaccine Disinformer

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend, the United States falling short of its vaccination goals was something to celebrate. The conference featured COVID vaccine disinformer Alex Berenson as part of a panel discussion, who was applauded for saying "Clearly, they were hoping — the government was hoping — that they could sort of sucker 90% of the population into getting vaccinated." Readers may remember Berenson who was labeled “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” by the Atlantic, and who has made numerous appearances on Fox, as NewsHoundEllen discussed here back in April:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/cpac-covid-antivax-berenson

