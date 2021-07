Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 15:43 Hits: 24

Former President Trump urged “RINO Republicans” to stop negotiating with Democrats over a bipartisan infrastructure deal, saying they are “just being played.”“RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal—you are just being...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/562391-trump-tells-gop-lawmakers-to-halt-infrastructure-push-you-are