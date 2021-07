Articles

Saturday, 10 July 2021

We look at how the White House is handling the consequences of pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. We also look to what's next in the fight against limiting voting rights.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/10/1014914819/week-in-politics-biden-focuses-on-foreign-policy