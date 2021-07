Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 11:22 Hits: 7

Rep. Andrew Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, has given his blue suit to the Smithsonian. Scott Simon explains its significance as an artifact from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/10/1014848654/opinion-blue-suit-dusted-by-insurrection-goes-to-smithsonian