'F--- Him!' Murdochs Approved Fox Calling AZ For Biden

They let their employees take all the heat but Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch personally gave the go-ahead for Fox News’ early call that Joe Biden had won the state of Arizona, with Rupert saying, “Fuck him,” according to Michael Wolff. You may recall that Fox and AP called Arizona for Biden on Election Night, eight days before ABC, CBS and NBC. Then-Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt said he was subjected to “murderous rage” from MAGA world and was subsequently fired. The managing editor of Fox’s Washington Bureau resigned the day before. But in a Daily Beast preview of Wolff’s upcoming book, it was reportedly the Murdochs who gave the final go-ahead:

