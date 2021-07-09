New Boss at Social Security Administration

Articles

Published on Friday, 09 July 2021

I hear that Kilolo Kijakazi just got tapped by President Biden to be the new acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration. She replaces Commissioner Andrew Saul who President Biden fired this afternoon. Saul, who was appointed to a six year term in 2019, is out immediately, though he doesn't appear to accept that he was fired. Deputy Commissioner David Black also appears to be out, according to notifications that went out within the agency today.

