Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 21:05 Hits: 9

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro suggested that he would sue to block subpoenas issued as part of a state senator's attempt to repeat Arizona's audit of the 2020 election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/vFX2mzpU-ek/pa-ag-gears-up-for-lawsuit-over-election-audit