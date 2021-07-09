MAGA Rioter Wants Credit From Judge For His Guilty Plea

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 19:02 Hits: 12

You might remember Hodgkins as the MAGA rioter who proudly took his Trump flag onto the Senate floor during the January 6th riot. He does not seem to have learned much in the interim, now asking the judge for leniency because he took a plea deal. Source: Raw Story Paul Hodgkins, who took a selfie in the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection, pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, and his attorneys filed a sentencing memo invoking the Civil War and so-called "cancel culture," reported MSNBC's Scott MacFarlane. "It takes courage and strength of character to be the first person to step forward," the filing read. Hodgkins was actually the second rioter to plead guilty, in exchange for a plea agreement which saw 4 of the 5 charges dropped against him and a $2000 fine imposed as restitution. So his "courage" was sweetened somewhat first. Federal guidelines call for Hodgins to be sentenced to between 15-21 months but it's expected he won't get that. Some think he might not get any jail time at all. Sentencing is July 19. The lawyers' argument had numerous instances of citing the leniency of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant showed to Confederate soldiers after the Civil War.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/maga-rioter-wants-credit-judge-his-guilty