Lawyers Say Remington Sent Thousands Of Cartoons In Sandy Hook Lawsuit

In pretrial data turned over by Remington to nine Sandy Hook families who are suing them over their marketing practices, lawyers reported 18,000 cartoons and 15,000 pictures of people go-karting and dirt-biking. Via the Connecticut Post: “Having repeatedly represented to the (families) and this court that it was devoting extensive resources to making what it described as “substantial” document productions … Remington has instead made the plaintiffs wait years to receive cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues,” reads a complaint filed by the families’ lawyers in state Superior Court last week. “There is no possible reasonable explanation for this conduct.” The complaint, the latest in the 7-year-battle by the Sandy Hook families to hold accountable the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 shootings, does not allege that all 46,000 documents turned over by Remington are irrelevant. “When the seemingly random cartoons, images, videos, duplicates, and other items noted are accounted for, Remington, it would seem, has spent the better part of seven years producing 6,606 potentially useful documents in response to the plaintiffs’ requests,” the court complaint reads.

