Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Former police captain Eric Adams has won the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor with a narrow lead over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/07/1013898787/eric-adams-has-won-the-democratic-nomination-for-new-york-city-mayor