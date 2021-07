Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Political instability, the lasting effects of a devastating earthquake and a cholera epidemic, foreign political interventions and gang violence have all taken their toll on this nation.

(Image credit: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)

