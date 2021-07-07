The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter For Enforcing Their Terms Of Service

The Former Guy (or whatever meaning you assign to TFG) and failed retired blogger from Florida, is so angry at being silenced by the two major social media outlets that he has filed a lawsuit against them. Yes, you heard that right. Whiny retiree's delicate feelings are hurt because social media finally had enough of his daily violations of Terms of Service (that he agreed to!), encouragements of violence and the approval of the INSURRECTION TO OVERTHROW THE DAMN GOVERNMENT. All before he started spreading The Big Lie. But, muh freedums, right? The highlighted passage in this tweet is brilliant and pretty much nails it on the head: Wish more news orgs would adopt this mentality https://t.co/1jIaYl42NW pic.twitter.com/kGT5yUC31b — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 7, 2021 Twitter had...thoughts. Hilarious ones. I didn't realize that I got my First Amendment rights from social media platforms. How did we exist as a country without Facebook and Twitter for 250 years? — Leslieoo7 ☠️ ???????? (@Leslieoo7) July 7, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/trump-facebook-twitter-lawsuit

