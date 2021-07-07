Fascist Rep. Andy Biggs Spews Bile Against Dems: 'Enemies Of The State'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 22:18 Hits: 3

At a Capitol Hill Lobby Day event sponsored by Rick Santorum's organization Patriot Voices, Arizona's Rep. Andy Biggs made some pretty outrageous accusations against fellow Congress members. The moderator asked him about the inner workings of the Democratic party, as he sees it up close, and he responded, get this: "My own opinion is that they are enemies of the state." Oh. Well, that's not alarming talk, coming from the party favoring insurrection, limitless gun access, and state-controlled media. "There are a handful of moderates left....But, by and large, if you Democrat and a moderate right now, you are hunkering down, hoping that the shrapnel that's being sprayed by the hard left in there will not land on you. They are very, very hard left." I mean, your king literally thinks Hitler did some great things, and is responsible for upwards of 500,000 COVID deaths, but keep talking about the dangers of the Democrats, Andy. As proof of these dangers, Biggs cited the Democratic committee chairs. "I sit on a committee with Jerry Nadler. That's outrageous." I agree. There's no way in any universe Andy Biggs should have any committee assignments worth a damn. "Maxine Waters chairs a powerful committee. Carolyn Maloney. If you want an instance of total left wing snowflake meltdown, look at the hearing last week, when the ranking member had the temerity to suggest that we didn't need to extend benefits anymore for the Feds. They, there is a cadre in there that really believe that," said Biggs.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/andy-biggs-calls-democrats-congress