Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Alan Hostetter, once a police chief and yoga instructor, became known for protesting pandemic lockdowns in California. He's now facing conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

(Image credit: Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

