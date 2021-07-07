FBI Infiltrates VA Bible Study Group That Wanted To Make Bombs

Articles

Breaking news from CNN this morning about the FBI infiltrating a group led by a Capitol riot suspect in northern Virginia. Members of that group talked about surveilling the Capitol, testing homemade bombs and also seceding from the U.S. "Basically here's the deal," Whitney Wild said. "There's this guy Fi Duong FBI agents undercover contacted. They basically investigated him for a series of months. What they found was he was part of this group of people who were under the guise of a Bible study group although in some meetings the FBI said they were talking about the Bible, but really they were talking about how to secede from the United States, they were talking about weapons and training, and this man, Fi Duong, is actually accused of having played a role in the insurrection. "FBI agents say that he went into the Capitol and so now he's facing four charges related to that. But what they found through the course of their investigation, Brianna, is he had this stash of weapons in Alexandria. And so he was -- wanted to create and test Molotov cocktails. He was among this group of people discussing surveilling the Capitol and looking for weaknesses, trying to effect a secession from the United States in Virginia. The attorney didn't have a comment. He has not been indicted for any alleged crimes that happened after January 6, just the ones that happened on January 6. "Sounds like he fancied himself, according to the court documents, a bit of an operator," Keilar said.

