Trump Praised Hitler: New Book

In a new book written by WSJ's Michael Bender, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, Trump reportedly praised Hitler to his former Chief of Staff, General John Kelly. "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump said. Staffers in the room said Trump's remarks, "stunned Kelly." Kelly “argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.” Trump is always obsessed about money and "the economy," meaning for him the stock market. Kelly doubled down and said, "you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.” Trump's statement would stun anybody with a beating heart and a semblance of a working brain. Trump could find some good things Jeffery Dahmer and Ted Bundy did in their lives as well -- when they weren't murdering and eating their many victims. So long as they made a buck for capitalists. When Bender asked the traitorous ex-president to respond to this for his book, his spokesperson denied it. David Chalian reminded CNN viewers of Trump's horrible Charlottesville response after a Neo-Nazi march resulted in a murder when he said, "Yeah, very fine people on both sides." Trump is a proponent of the good genes or "racehorse theory" and has proclaimed that many times in public.

