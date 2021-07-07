Trump Cult Whiteboard Goes Viral, Documents The Insanity

Articles

Someone spent a lot of time putting all of this "information" on an erasable whiteboard. Right-wing podcaster Clay Clark explains (in a video from April) this truly phenomenal conspiracist-laden whiteboard, entitled "the Path to Trump." A large Trump head in the center and arrows! arrows! arrows! show everyone from Lin Wood to Sydney Powell and all the wannabes "connected" to Donald Trump. Jesus is Lord, of course, and there's apparently a smaller picture of Jesus directly above Trump's head. Yes, this is Glenn Beck on steroids, but it's also a brag book for Clay Clark. There are red asterisks next to the "Trump connected" people denoting those he has had on his podcast. Clark even says the purpose of this is to get "the message" to Trump via his "connections." The unidentified man in the video says, "The thing is, is that I think, Clay, almost every single one of these people that is on this board, almost every single one we've had on the podcast, we called them, we've talked to them because we're trying to get the message to Trump." And obviously the "message" is, "Come on my podcast, Donald Trump!" As the popular tweeter Patriot Takes shared an image of the whiteboard Tuesday night, it went viral. And the answer is: What does a cult look like? https://t.co/vF1ZaAATf5

