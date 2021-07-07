The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senatorial Candidate Gets Encouragement From Rep. Ilhan Omar

Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson is one of the six candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee to take on QAnon Ron Johnson. Larson was recently endorsed by Howie Klein and Blue America a few weeks ago. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar saw that the local newspaper had declared QAnon Ron has unfit for office and tweeted a strong message of support for Larson: Another reminder on why you should support @ChrisJLarson. https://t.co/JhYJekFybS https://t.co/G0myrCcICO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021 I'm sure Larson is very grateful to Omar for her message of encouragement and support.

