Nikole Hannah-Jones To UNC: No Thanks, I'm Going To Howard U

Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose recent tenure application at University of North Carolina was initially turned down, then approved last week after protests, has turned down the job to accept a position at HBCU school Howard University. Via the Daily Beast: Speaking on CBS This Morning, Hannah-Jones announced that she would instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University. Explaining her decision, Hannah-Jones said: “It was a very difficult decision, not a decision I wanted to make... Look what it took to get tenure. This was a position that, since the 1980s, came with tenure... Every other chair before me, who also happened to be white, received that position with tenure.” A week ago, trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill finally approved tenure after weeks of controversy about why the school had tried to deny her that status. However, she decided she no longer wanted the job, saying: “To only have that vote occur on the last possible day, at the last possible moment, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal—it’s just not something that I want any more.” One other surprise at Howard University: Fellow Pulitzer winner Ta-Nahesi Coates will also be joining the faculty with her.

