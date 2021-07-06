The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Biden DID Meet His Vaccination Goals

Months ago President Biden set a goal for Covid vaccinations. He wanted every government level from Federal to State and local to push toward this goal with competency and diligence. He hoped to distribute the vaccines to the entire country, and specifically, that by July 4 weekend 70% of the population would be vaccinated. At this point, news reports say 67% of the population has had at least one shot, so hosts of the Sunday Shows are calling that a target he missed? Meet the Press: CHUCK TODD: Despite the nation's recent wide-scale success in vaccinating a lot of Americans, President Biden has fallen short of his goal. Face The Nation MARK STRASSMANN: What a difference a year makes? Two-thirds of American adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine. That's shy of President Biden's goal of seventy percent by July fourth. But it is also close enough. ABC's This Week MARTHA RADDITZ: ...Fifty-eight percent of adults are now fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received at least one dose, but that's still shy of President Biden's goal for 70 percent of adults to get at least one shot by July 4, a race that's taking on more urgency as the Delta variant spreads. So, will that goal ever be met? Raddatz asked Jeff Zients, White House Covid response coordinator:

