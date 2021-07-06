The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This Is Your Brain On Cocaine

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, faced backlash on Sunday after he celebrated the July 4th holiday by tweeting an image of his father that some found offensive. The image showed the former president riding on the back of a bald eagle as it flew over Mt. Rushmore. Each of the presidents who are carved into the mountain had been altered so that they appeared to be wearing "Make America Great Again" hats. Rolling into Fourth of July BBQ like a boss. #4thofJuly #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/yokJLqvku4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 4, 2021 Many of the responses accused the former president's son of denigrating a national holiday. "What is wrong with you?" one person asked. "Oh now I get it, we can't kneel in protest but we can desecrate Mount Rushmore," another person wrote. Read some of the responses below. They tried to make him go to rehab but he said no, no,no pic.twitter.com/mPJCYHNWwu

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/donald-trump-jr-accused-desecrating-july-4

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version