Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 11

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster.Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/561510-sinema-emerges-as-senate-dealmaker-amid-progressive-angst