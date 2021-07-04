White Supremacists Chased Out Of City Of Brotherly Love

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 15:21 Hits: 6

Not sure what the thinking was for these two-bit Nazis to march in Philadelphia on the eve of the Fourth of July and expect anything less than this type of reaction. Maybe they were hoping to become martyrs or something. In any event, no one seems to have seriously injured and it's unclear if anyone was ultimately arrested, though many of these doofuses were handcuffed and questioned by the police. Source: NBC Philadelphia A group of white supremacists marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall Saturday night, drawing jeers from onlookers, as well as small scuffles. The group of dozens of men wore white face coverings, kakis, blue shirts and tan hats and waved flags with insignias appearing to belong to the Patriot Front organization. They were seen approaching from Market Street before walking in front of City Hall shortly after 11 p.m. Some could be seen holding shields as watchers-on shouted at them, demanding they leave Philadelphia.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/Patriot-Front-Philadelphia