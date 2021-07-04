The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOPer Whines 'They're Going To Expand Health Care And Education'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Sunday said that he opposed a House infrastructure bill because Democrats want to "muck it up" with spending on health care and education. "I think infrastructure is popular," McCaul told Fox News host Mike Emanuel. "I think it is bipartisan. I know the Senate working with the president is trying to work out a bipartisan agreement. That's our best chance for success here." "I think what the House [Speaker Nancy Pelosi] put forward was a totally partisan measure," he continued. "One out of every two dollars went to the Green New Deal. Totally unacceptable to Republicans." McCaul argued that Democrats should be focused on what he called "traditional infrastructure" like roads and bridges. He opposed the Democratic bill because he said his opponents were going to "muck it up" with other types of infrastructure. "Things that have nothing to do with infrastructure," McCaul complained. "I worry that they're going to expand health care and education that have nothing to do with infrastructure."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/michael-mccaul-gop-infrastructure

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version