MSNBC Host Tears Into Kristi Noem For National Guard Stunt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 19:21 Hits: 15

Tiffany Cross tore into South Dakota's MAGAt Gov. Kristi Noem for turning her state's National Guard into mercenaries, to serve her goal of becoming 2024's GOP nominee for president. First, Cross reminded us of how desperate Noem is for the Trump base's approval. Desperate, and deadly, that is. "You guys remember Kristi Noem, right? The Republican governor and Trump acolyte so thirsty for MAGA approval that she literally sacrificed lives in her state by presenting COVID-19 as a Democratic plot to ruin the white man's nation?" she began. "So after declaring South Dakota open for business at the height of the pandemic, and defiantly making masks optional, the state's death rate reached a global high." Then Cross turned to Noem's latest disgusting, authoritarian move. "This week she announced that she would deploy up to 50 of the state's Guard members to Texas, where they will help secure the border between the United States and Mexico against, what exactly? Yes, desperate mothers and children and families seeking asylum." Cross highlighted the particularly Erik Princian twist, though. "But unlike other Republican governors who have done this exact same thing, Noem found Willis Johnson, a Tennessee billionaire, to pay for it."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/tiffany-cross-kristi-noem