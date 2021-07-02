New MAGA App Part of Bannon-China Comic Book Spy Drama

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Yesterday we were talking about GETTR, a purported Trumpite social network, which looked from the visuals more like a hook-up site or worse. It was the project of (apparently) recently canned Trump spokesman and gatekeeper Jason Miller, though Trump himself said he wouldn't be joining it. There were other oddities beyond the name, like the fact that it seemed to be populated by posts scraped from Twitter. But overnight things got much more weird.

