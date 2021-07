Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 22:05 Hits: 9

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/561415-dnc-chair-hits-cruz-over-biden-criticism-you-arent-qualified-enough-to-tie