Meet GETTR, The Latest MAGA Social Media Site Doomed To Fail

Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Designed to look and act like Twitter, it will even import your Twitter followers – without their permission, as Politico notes. I'm sure it's just a wild coincidence that Miller, a sleazy cad whose numerous marital infidelities include fathering a child while his wife was pregnant, came up with a name for his platform that sounds misogynistic when you say it out loud. Although official launch date is not until July 4th (a declaration of independence from Big Tech!), the beta-version of the site has already hit some snags. According to Politico, “the debut immediately ran into confusion” as to whether or not this is the social media site Donald Trump has been promising. Apparently not. Miller says he is reserving Trump’s Twitter handle for him but the former Tweeter-in-Chief has not yet signed up. But plenty of imposters have. Variety reported that the app was quickly populated with fake accounts. For example: At least two fake Trump accounts — ReaIDonaIdTrump (with capital Is in place of the Ls), realDonaIdTrump (with a capital I in “Donald”) — were created Thursday before the company deactivated them. Miller himself was impersonated on Gettr, before the account @jasonmiller was suspended.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/gettr-maga-jason-miller