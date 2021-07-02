The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Meet GETTR, The Latest MAGA Social Media Site Doomed To Fail

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Designed to look and act like Twitter, it will even import your Twitter followers – without their permission, as Politico notes. I'm sure it's just a wild coincidence that Miller, a sleazy cad whose numerous marital infidelities include fathering a child while his wife was pregnant, came up with a name for his platform that sounds misogynistic when you say it out loud. Although official launch date is not until July 4th (a declaration of independence from Big Tech!), the beta-version of the site has already hit some snags. According to Politico, “the debut immediately ran into confusion” as to whether or not this is the social media site Donald Trump has been promising. Apparently not. Miller says he is reserving Trump’s Twitter handle for him but the former Tweeter-in-Chief has not yet signed up. But plenty of imposters have. Variety reported that the app was quickly populated with fake accounts. For example: At least two fake Trump accounts — ReaIDonaIdTrump (with capital Is in place of the Ls), realDonaIdTrump (with a capital I in “Donald”) — were created Thursday before the company deactivated them. Miller himself was impersonated on Gettr, before the account @jasonmiller was suspended.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/gettr-maga-jason-miller

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version