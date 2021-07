Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

A new report says commanders need training to learn how to stop what an official described as "daily acts of demeaning language and sexual harassment" in the military.

(Image credit: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/02/1012374201/a-commission-finds-quite-a-lot-of-tolerance-for-sexual-harassment-in-the-militar