Those January 6 'Patriots' Are Fast Becoming Snitches

As the number of participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection turning state’s witnesses against their fellow rioters keeps adding up, so does the evidence against their cohorts—particularly the people who conspired to lead the siege of Congress. Along the way, the evidence also piles up demonstrating that, contrary to apologists like Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald, these people brought guns and other dangerous weapons to Washington and were preparing to use them.

