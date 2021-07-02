Jen Psaki Dunks Doocy For Ignoring His Own Network's Report

Articles

We have the Psaki Bomb, and then we have the Doocy Dunk, which is a subset of the Psaki Bomb. Or, for you scientific types, we could call the Doocy Dunk a species within the Psaki Bomb genus. Today's involved Peter Doocy pretending not to know the difference between a slogan ("Defund the Police") — coined by people traumatized and brutalized by state-sanctioned, armed oppressors — and a solution to police brutality (decreasing police budgets.) Doocy asked Jen Psaki in today's briefing for "clarification." "Hoping to clarify the administration's position here on defunding the police. You say the president does not want to defund the police. Is the president concerned, then, that last year the now Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said it was, quote, 'critical for state and local leaders to heed calls from Black Lives Matter and Movement 4 Black Lives activists to decrease police budgets?'" Psaki could have said, "Does your tiny brain truly understand nothing about the difference between sloganeering and solutions that work?" or "How about just once you try to ask a question that ISN'T riddled with intellectual dishonesty?" But she didn't. She handed him his a$$ in a much more professional manner.

