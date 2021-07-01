BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Names Liz Cheney To Jan. 6 Select Committee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 13:45 Hits: 9

UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi has named Liz Cheney to the committee. She told reporters she would not discuss the internal politics of the Republican caucus. House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "has patriotically agreed to serve" on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021 On CNN this morning, we find out Kevin McCarthy is threatening to strip committee assignments from any member of his caucus who agrees to serve on Nancy Pelosi's Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The problem is, he really doesn't want a bipartisan investigation -- because members of his caucus were probably involved. And McCarthy has learned to stay in power, he must always put party over country. "Just in this morning, sources tell CNN that house leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to strip Republican members of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Nancy Pelosi to serve on the committee investigating the january 6th Capitol attack," John Berman said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/pelosi-names-Liz-cheney