Republicans Keep Appeasing Trump, And They May Regret It

Category: World Politics

Chris Hayes of All In went on a beautiful rant earlier this week, on how the GOP is debasing themselves to appease the former guy by having audits and even more audits of the 2020 elections. All because the Orange Shitgibbon still has delusions that if the GOP does enough audits, they will eventually find something, no matter how obscure and ridiculous, that will overturn the election results and reinstate him into the White (Supremacy) House. Hayes goes from the fiasco going on in Maricopa County to Marge Taylor Greene to Paul Gosar all beclowning themselves as they do as their cult leader wishes. And right in the middle of it all, he covers the shitshow that Wisconsin Republicans are making of the election. He mentions how Robin Vos hired retired cops to audit the results again. However, it's not the same as Arizona's circus, which is what the traitor tyrant wanted. So Trump issued a statement accusing the Wisconsin GOP of trying to cover up the alleged election fraud. One of the people Trump called out by name was Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga. Kapenga's response, as pointed out by Hayes, is breathtaking in its groveling, submissive nature: Mr. President,

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/chris-hayes-righteous-rant-about-gops

