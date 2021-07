Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 01:21 Hits: 10

A Manhattan grand jury has returned an indictment against the Trump organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, the Washington Post and New York Times report.

