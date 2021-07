Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 13:47 Hits: 9

The first New York City mayoral election that used ranked choice voting has hit a snag after test votes were initially counted. The elections board says it will recount votes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011673641/the-new-york-city-board-of-elections-sees-a-discrepancy-in-the-mayoral-vote-tall