Washington State GOP Rep Wears Yellow Star Of David

Wednesday, 30 June 2021

This sickening trend among Republicans is repugnant, of course, but they keep doing it, seemingly oblivious to how offensive this is. I don't get it. Source: Seattle Times A Washington state lawmaker critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates wore a yellow Star of David at a speech over the weekend — a symbol the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust. State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, had the star affixed to his pink shirt during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church basketball gym on Saturday. “It’s an echo from history,” Walsh wrote on a Facebook page where a video of the event was posted. “In the current context, we’re all Jews.” "We're all Jews." The misappropriation of the infamous star symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — was criticized as deeply offensive by a local Holocaust education leader.

