Reality Check: This Is End Times For Climate Change Denial

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

First, I need to point something out. While there have been individuals who warned of the coming climate crisis, national media companies and local affiliates as a rule have covered extreme weather events in a deliberate vacuum. ("Boy, this is an awful lot of snow! Guess there's no global warming here! Ha, ha!") If global warming had been seriously addressed in the coverage of increasingly severe weather patterns for the past 15 years or so, politicians would have been forced to do something. The media did not do their job. Instead, they made Al Gore jokes and chose advertising dollars and political access over the well-being of our nation, and that's why this segment starts like something from "The Day After Tomorrow." "Temperature records are falling faster than the mercury is rising across North America. Spokane, Washington, set an all-time high of 109 degrees. Some roads as you can see there are buckling in the heat near Seattle, where the mercury hit 108 on Monday. Portland, Oregon, 116 degrees on Monday. That is the third record-setting day in a row," Erica Hill said. "And in British Columbia, the temperature in one city climbing to a shocking 121 degrees Tuesday. That is a new all-time record for the area. With all of this, with Portland hotter than Las Vegas, it's getting more and more difficult to deny climate change, as John Avlon explains in our Reality Check."

