WATCH: Off-duty 'Vigilante Cop' Punches And Beats Black Man

NEW ROCHELLE, NY -- Cell phone video recently made public shows a White off-duty New Rochelle police officer brutally assaulting an unarmed Black man as on-duty officers restrain the man and then the officer. The video — part of a court filing of criminal charges against the officer — raises serious questions not only about the officer’s conduct but the New Rochelle PBA and dozens of fraternal police organizations who have put out a false narrative defending the officer. Malik Fogg, aged 38, an emotionally disturbed Black man from Mount Vernon, NY, was arrested in nearby New Rochelle, NY on February 15, 2021. Fogg was involved in a road rage incident with his mother and, separately, with an off-duty police officer. Fogg was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Stalking in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Harassment in the Second Degree, and New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. After an Internal Affairs investigation, the New Rochelle Police Department determined off-duty New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro had acted inappropriately, suspended him for 30 days without pay (the maximum in New York State), and referred the case to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a former MSNBC legal analyst. Last week, Rocah charged Vaccaro with two counts of attempted assault in the third degree, both misdemeanors. He is expected to make his first court appearance later this week.

