The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nothing is Too Vile for the GOP House Caucus

Category: World Politics Hits: 17

Here's the Holocaust humor from a guy named Nick Fuentes, a far-right holocaust denier and white supremacist commentator who is holding a fundraiser July 1st with Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. Classic joking, smiling denial of the death of six million Jews and being endorsed by a Republican member of Congress in good standing - committee membership, campaign support, the whole deal. Video after the jump.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/L6RJ1KwJLX4/nothing-is-too-vile-for-the-gop-house-caucus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version