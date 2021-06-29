GOP Prez Primary Race Moves into State Militia Rental Phase

Category: World Politics Hits: 10
Here's a new story that manages to be both absurd and silly and also pretty outrageous. As part of her 2024 presidential ambitions South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is deploying elements of the state national guard to the Texas boarder to combat the "border crisis" which is mainly an element of the Republican campaign agenda for 2022. And the money to do it is coming from a private donor.
