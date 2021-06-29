The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Prez Primary Race Moves into State Militia Rental Phase

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

GOP Prez Primary Race Moves into State Militia Rental Phase

Here's a new story that manages to be both absurd and silly and also pretty outrageous. As part of her 2024 presidential ambitions South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is deploying elements of the state national guard to the Texas boarder to combat the "border crisis" which is mainly an element of the Republican campaign agenda for 2022. And the money to do it is coming from a private donor.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9QYQL9QpZCs/dark-money-warlords-have-their-day

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version