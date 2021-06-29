House Progressives Tell Mitch McConnell To Pound Sand

Articles

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is actively working to undermine the Democratic majority's emerging infrastructure strategy by demanding the separation of the White House-backed bipartisan deal from a broader reconciliation package—a non-starter for progressives who say they will not support the former without simultaneous passage of the latter. "It's not going to happen," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told NBC News on Monday, referring to McConnell's request. "There is no way a bipartisan deal passes the House without a vote the same day on a Senate-passed reconciliation that has bold climate provisions."

